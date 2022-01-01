Burritos in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve burritos
Valentinos x Copper
2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
eggs, cheddar, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, potatoes. add bacon, ham, sausage or avocado
Margarita Villa
1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$19.00
Grilled shrimp with melted cheese, spanish rice, sweet pepper pico, and cabbage. Topped with creamy chipotlesauce, queso fresco and sliced avocado. house salad with mango-lime dressing
|California Burrito
|$17.00
Filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, refried beans and rice, served wet with melted cheese and our house salad