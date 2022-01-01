Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Brophy Bros. - Ventura - 1559 Spinnaker Drive

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OTA Ceviche$15.50
Fresh local red snapper marinated in lime juice, combined with chopped tomato, green Chile, onions, and cilantro.
More about Brophy Bros. - Ventura - 1559 Spinnaker Drive
Item pic

 

Margarita Villa - 1567 Spinnaker Dr.

1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$18.00
Fresh Hhalibit with shrimp marinated in lime juice and spices. Served over flat corn tostada with creamy chipotle sauce and topped with avocado and sweet pepper pico
More about Margarita Villa - 1567 Spinnaker Dr.

