Chile relleno in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Two Trees Restaurant & Taps
Two Trees Restaurant & Taps
7822 Telegraph Rd., Ventura
|Chile Relleno
|$15.99
More about Margarita Villa - 1567 Spinnaker Dr.
Margarita Villa - 1567 Spinnaker Dr.
1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|Vegetarian Chile Rellenos
|$19.00
Two fresh roasted pasilia chilies battered and filled with queso oaxaca. Topped with ranchero sauce, queso fresco and mexican sour cream. Served with black beans and veggies
|Shrimp Chile Rellenos
|$22.00
Two fresh roast pasilia chiles battered and filled with queso oaxaca. topped with grilled shrimp, and ranchero sauce, queso freco and creama. Served with rice and house salad