Chile relleno in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve chile relleno

Two Trees Restaurant & Taps

7822 Telegraph Rd., Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$15.99
Margarita Villa - 1567 Spinnaker Dr.

1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Chile Rellenos$19.00
Two fresh roasted pasilia chilies battered and filled with queso oaxaca. Topped with ranchero sauce, queso fresco and mexican sour cream. Served with black beans and veggies
Shrimp Chile Rellenos$22.00
Two fresh roast pasilia chiles battered and filled with queso oaxaca. topped with grilled shrimp, and ranchero sauce, queso freco and creama. Served with rice and house salad
