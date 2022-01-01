Chili in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve chili
SUSHI
Sumo Japanese Restaurant
1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
gotetsu
2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura
|Ribeye with chili and roasted garlic
|$6.50
Barrelhouse 101
545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Chili, cheese sauce, onion, pickle, tomato
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Fries, chili, cheddar, diced onions
|Bowl of Chili
|$9.00
Our housemate chorizo and beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and onions.