Chili in Ventura

SUSHI

Sumo Japanese Restaurant

1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
gotetsu

2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ribeye with chili and roasted garlic$6.50
More about gotetsu
Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheeseburger$15.00
Chili, cheese sauce, onion, pickle, tomato
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
Fries, chili, cheddar, diced onions
Bowl of Chili$9.00
Our housemate chorizo and beef chili topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
More about Barrelhouse 101

