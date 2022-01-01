Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Toast

Ventura restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Margarita Villa image

 

Margarita Villa

1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa 8oz$4.00
More about Margarita Villa
Item pic

 

Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Guac or Salsa$10.00
Tortilla chips with choice of guacamole or pico de gallo or both.
More about Barrelhouse 101

