Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Ventura

Go
Ventura restaurants
Toast

Ventura restaurants that serve clam chowder

Consumer pic

 

Hill Street Cafe Ventura

1050 S Hill Rd, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Hill Street Cafe Ventura
Clam Chowder Bowl image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder Cup$7.99
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Clam Chowder Bowl$12.99
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Clam Chowder BreadBowl$15.99
Served in a bread bowl. We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
More about Boatyard Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Ventura

Waffles

Ceviche

Clams

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chile Relleno

Map

More near Ventura to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston