Clams in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve clams

SUSHI

Sumo Japanese Restaurant

1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Surf Clam Sushi$3.25
Hokkigai
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder Cup$6.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Clam Chowder Bowl$10.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$14.49
Served in a bread bowl. We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
