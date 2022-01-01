Clams in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve clams
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI
Sumo Japanese Restaurant
1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
|Surf Clam Sushi
|$3.25
Hokkigai
More about Boatyard Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$6.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$10.49
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
|Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
|$14.49
Served in a bread bowl. We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!