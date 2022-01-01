Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy beef in Ventura

Go
Ventura restaurants
Toast

Ventura restaurants that serve crispy beef

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos$17.99
Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
More about Boatyard Pub
Item pic

 

Pho Gyu - Ventura

4960 Telephone Road, Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED WAGYU BEEF & CRISPY EGG ROLLS VERMICELLI$12.95
Grilled Wagyu Beef, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallion. Sauced with Sweetened Fish Sauce.
More about Pho Gyu - Ventura

Browse other tasty dishes in Ventura

Clams

Filet Mignon

Crispy Chicken

Squid

Burritos

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Ventura to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston