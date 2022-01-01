Crispy chicken in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Barrelhouse 101
545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
|$11.00
Three crispy homestyle chicken tender sliders with buffalo sauce, ranch, and lettuce.
Pho Gyu - Ventura
4960 Telephone Road, Ventura
|GRILLED CHICKEN & CRISPY EGG ROLLS VERMICELLI
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallion. Sauced with Sweetened Fish Sauce.