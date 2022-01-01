Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Barrelhouse 101 image

 

Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sliders$11.00
Three crispy homestyle chicken tender sliders with buffalo sauce, ranch, and lettuce.
More about Barrelhouse 101
Banner pic

 

Pho Gyu - Ventura

4960 Telephone Road, Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN & CRISPY EGG ROLLS VERMICELLI$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallion. Sauced with Sweetened Fish Sauce.
More about Pho Gyu - Ventura

