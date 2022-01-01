Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve dumplings

Gotetsu

2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura

Steamed shriimp dumplings$7.95
Pho Gyu - Ventura

4960 Telephone Road, Ventura

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS$6.45
Crispy or Steamed Chicken Dumplings with Cilantro and Onions, complemented with a House Chili Oil Sauce. (5pcs)
