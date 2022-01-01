Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve edamame

SUSHI

Sumo Japanese Restaurant

1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
gotetsu

2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Edamame$5.95
More about gotetsu

