Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Ventura
/
Ventura
/
Edamame
Ventura restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
Sumo Japanese Restaurant
1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
Avg 4.1
(1552 reviews)
Edamame
$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Garlic Chili Edamame
$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
gotetsu
2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura
No reviews yet
Garlic Edamame
$5.95
More about gotetsu
Browse other tasty dishes in Ventura
Tacos
Garden Salad
Calamari
Garlic Bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Clams
Fish Tacos
More near Ventura to explore
Santa Barbara
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Calabasas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(513 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston