Enchiladas in Ventura

Nature's Grill
566 East Main Street, Ventura
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken ranchero, black beans and short grain brown rice topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|Black Bean Enchilada
|$11.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with black beans, short grain brown rice and cheese topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole
Margarita Villa - 1567 Spinnaker Dr.
1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|Side Enchilada
|$6.00
|Artichoke Florentne Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two enchiladas stuffed with artichoke, spinnach, and cheese topped with a creamy green sauce, queso fresco, and mexican sour cream. Served with black beans and veggies