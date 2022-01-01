Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Ventura
/
Ventura
/
French Fries
Ventura restaurants that serve french fries
SUSHI
Sumo Japanese Restaurant
1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
Avg 4.1
(1552 reviews)
Cajun French Fries
$4.99
Fried Potato with Cajun Seasoning
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
Barrelhouse 101
545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about Barrelhouse 101
