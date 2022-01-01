Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve garden salad

Boatyard Pub image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pub Garden Harvest Salad$11.99
European lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, croutons, Dressings: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Soy Ginger, Balsamic, Caesar
More about Boatyard Pub
Valentinos x Copper image

 

Valentinos x Copper

2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatos, mushrooms, olives, peppercinis, red onions, sprouts, mozzarella and croutons.
More about Valentinos x Copper
Barrelhouse 101 image

 

Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$7.00
Spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons and choice of dressing.
More about Barrelhouse 101

