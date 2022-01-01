Garden salad in Ventura
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Pub Garden Harvest Salad
|$11.99
European lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, croutons, Dressings: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Soy Ginger, Balsamic, Caesar
Valentinos x Copper
2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura
|Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatos, mushrooms, olives, peppercinis, red onions, sprouts, mozzarella and croutons.