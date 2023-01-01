Milkshakes in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Brophy Bros. - Ventura -
Brophy Bros. - Ventura -
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
|*Milkshake
|$7.50
Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel, Coffee or Strawberry
More about Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar
Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar
1510 Anchors Way, Ventura
|Boozy Milkshakes
|$19.00
Your choice of "805 Creams” ice cream inspired adult milkshakes. Vanilla Old Fashion, Fire Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Daiquiri or Kahlua Coffee, blended with milk topped with whipped cream & a cherry on top.