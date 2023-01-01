Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Ventura

Go
Ventura restaurants
Toast

Ventura restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

Brophy Bros. - Ventura -

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Milkshake$7.50
Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel, Coffee or Strawberry
More about Brophy Bros. - Ventura -
Item pic

 

Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar

1510 Anchors Way, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boozy Milkshakes$19.00
Your choice of "805 Creams” ice cream inspired adult milkshakes. Vanilla Old Fashion, Fire Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Daiquiri or Kahlua Coffee, blended with milk topped with whipped cream & a cherry on top.
More about Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Ventura

Pies

Shrimp Tacos

Veggie Burgers

Avocado Sandwiches

Scallops

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Ventura to explore

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1019 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston