Scallops in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve scallops
SUSHI
Sumo Japanese Restaurant
1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
|Scallop Roll
|$3.95
|Japanese Scallop Carpaccio
|$10.95
Japanese scallop sashimi, lychee mayo, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
|Japanese Scallop Sushi
|$4.50
Hotate
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Calamari & Scallops
|$21.99
Calamari and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
|Grilled Scallops and Prawns
|$29.99
Sea scallops and wild jumbo king prawns with a creamy garlic butter sauce, served w/ mash potato, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.