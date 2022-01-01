Scallops in Ventura

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SUSHI

Sumo Japanese Restaurant

1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Roll$3.95
Japanese Scallop Carpaccio$10.95
Japanese scallop sashimi, lychee mayo, sea salt, tobiko, and yuzu citrus.
Japanese Scallop Sushi$4.50
Hotate
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari & Scallops$21.99
Calamari and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Grilled Scallops and Prawns$29.99
Sea scallops and wild jumbo king prawns with a creamy garlic butter sauce, served w/ mash potato, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.
More about Boatyard Pub

