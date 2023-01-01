Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve short ribs

Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar

1510 Anchors Way, Ventura

Whiskey Short Rib Pasta$21.00
More about Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar
Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

Short Rib Melt$18.00
Tender slow braised short rib, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, gravy on a toasted sourdough bread
Short Rib Poutine$18.00
A generous portion of garlic truffle fries topped with tender slow cooked short rib meat, diced onions, cilantro, parm cheese blend, gravy!
More about Barrelhouse 101

