Shrimp rolls in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Sumo Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura

1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$6.95
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
Item pic

 

Pho Gyu - Ventura

4960 Telephone Road, Ventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED SHRIMP & CRISPY EGG ROLLS VERMICELLI$12.95
Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Egg Rolls, Fresh Lettuce, Cucumbers, Bean Sprouts, Pickled Carrots, and Daikon. Topped with Crushed Peanuts and Scallion. Sauced with Sweetened Fish Sauce.
More about Pho Gyu - Ventura

