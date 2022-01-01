Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

SUSHI

Sumo Japanese Restaurant

1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Fried Sweet Potato Served with Spicy Mayo and Ketchup
More about Sumo Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Barrelhouse 101

