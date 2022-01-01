Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve tacos

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos$16.99
Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Side Shrimp Taco Corn$5.99
Wild Shrimp Tacos$19.99
Grilled wild jumbo Pacific king prawns, choice of corn or flour tortillas, dressed with da kine sauce(spicy), cabbage, tomato, cilantro
Margarita Villa

1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Villa Fish or Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Two crispy or grilled halibit or shrimp with cabbage, mixed cheese, chipotle tartar, and topped with sweet pepper pico. Served with rice and house salad
Vegan Tacos$16.00
2 grilled marinated vegetable tacos topped with onions & cilantro side of guacamole. Served with salad and black beans
Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco A La Carte$6.50
Tacos (2)$12.00
