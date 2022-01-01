Tacos in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve tacos
More about Boatyard Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos
|$16.99
Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
|Side Shrimp Taco Corn
|$5.99
|Wild Shrimp Tacos
|$19.99
Grilled wild jumbo Pacific king prawns, choice of corn or flour tortillas, dressed with da kine sauce(spicy), cabbage, tomato, cilantro
More about Margarita Villa
Margarita Villa
1567 Spinnaker Drive, San Buenaventura (Ventura)
|Villa Fish or Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Two crispy or grilled halibit or shrimp with cabbage, mixed cheese, chipotle tartar, and topped with sweet pepper pico. Served with rice and house salad
|Vegan Tacos
|$16.00
2 grilled marinated vegetable tacos topped with onions & cilantro side of guacamole. Served with salad and black beans