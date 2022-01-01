Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Item pic

 

gotetsu

2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef teriyaki bowl with salad$13.95
More about gotetsu
Pacific by NoRu image

 

Pacific by NoRu

394 East Main Street, Suite B, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
pineapple. grilled broccoli.
More about Pacific by NoRu

