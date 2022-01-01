Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki bowls in
Ventura
/
Ventura
/
Teriyaki Bowls
Ventura restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
gotetsu
2098 East Main Street, San Buenaventura
No reviews yet
Beef teriyaki bowl with salad
$13.95
More about gotetsu
Pacific by NoRu
394 East Main Street, Suite B, San Buenaventura
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$13.00
pineapple. grilled broccoli.
More about Pacific by NoRu
Browse other tasty dishes in Ventura
Seaweed Salad
Caesar Salad
Nachos
French Fries
Chips And Salsa
Calamari
Chili
Chicken Tenders
More near Ventura to explore
Santa Barbara
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Calabasas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(870 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(541 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(156 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston