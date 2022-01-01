Tuna salad in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve tuna salad
SUSHI
Sumo Japanese Restaurant
1730 S Victoria Ave, Ventura
|Crunch Roll
|$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
|Mexican
|$10.25
Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.
|Salmon Sushi
|$3.50
Sake
Valentinos x Copper
2292 E Main St Suite A, Ventura
|Dressings
House made dressings and sauces. Pesto, Ranch, House Italian, Caesar, Bleu Cheese, Marinara, Thai Peanut and Raspberry vinaigrette
|Mediterranean
House made Pesto, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, red onions, sundried tomatoes, feta and Parmesan
|Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, parmesan, and croutons