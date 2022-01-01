Go
Venturous Coffee Roasters

5695 US HWY 522 S

Popular Items

Iced Tea
Drip Coffee$1.50
Nothing fancy, just really good, plain coffee.
Latte
Build Your Own:
Small & Medium come standard with 2 shots of espresso. Large has 4 shots of espresso unless otherwise specified in comments.
Bacon Biscuit$4.00
Candied bacon, scrambled egg, and a slice of muenster cheese, on fresh baked biscuit.
Blueberry Oatmeal Muffin$2.00
Our own recipe, a customer favorite! Hearty and loaded with wild blueberries.
Mocha$4.00
The chocolate lovers dream latte, not sweet but definitely a mocha
Cinnamon Knot$2.50
Our version of a cinnamon roll, all twisted together in one delicious gooey ball. #noregrets
Bacon Croissant$4.75
A fresh baked croissant, with an egg, several slices of bacon, and slice of muenster cheese, just a small dab of bacon jam gives some sweetness.
Frappe$4.00
The ultimate cold coffee drink, and yes it has espresso in it. Happiness in a cup :)
Bacon English Muffin$4.00
Candied bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese on a fresh made English Muffin.
Location

5695 US HWY 522 S

Mcveytown PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

