Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen

Enjoy handcrafted cocktails and food right next door to the distillery where our spirits are produced.
Hours // Wednesday-Sunday 4pm to 9pm

200 High Road

Popular Items

Fried Chicken$28.00
cornbread, honey butter, spicy peppers and pickles, hot sauce
Wayward Burger$21.00
Five Mac & Cheese$12.00
cornbread crumble, fresh parsley 10 make it awesome with smoked pork + calabrian chilis
Cornbread$8.00
bourbon bacon jam, chili honey butter, chilies
Vegan Caesar Salad$14.00
baby gem, radicchio, radishes, crispy chickpeas, nori sprinkles
Venus Fries$8.00
fresh herbs, garlic aioli, ketchup make it awesome with five mac cheese sauce, smoked pork + calabrian chilis
Elote Chili Relleno$18.00
Venus Burger$18.00
house american cheese, smoked onions, pickles, spirit aioli, fries
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
date jalapeño cashew cream, black garlic sauce, pickled red onions
curry leaves, seeds
Mole Ribs$17.00
Location

200 High Road

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
