Go
Toast

Vera's

Martinis & Mozzarella Sticks from your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar!

70 Union Square • $$

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Focaccia$3.00
grilled with side of garlic & chile flake olive oil
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
crispy chicken cutlet, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, seeded braided roll
Rings of Saturn$12.00
gin, coconut, passionfruit, orgeat, lemon, falernum, blue stuff
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
bucatini, parmesan, provolone, marinara
Martini Service$16.00
choice of gin or vodka.
choice of lemon twist, bleu cheese stuffed olive or house cocktail onion
Side Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, side ketchup
Broccolini Fusilli$17.00
broccoli, black pepper alfredo, parmigiano-reggiano
Impossible Patty Melt$12.00
vegetarian patty, caramelized red onion, american cheese, cornichon relish, secret sauce, grilled sourdough
Vera's Patty Melt$12.00
caramelized red onion, american cheese, cornichon relish, secret sauce, grilled sourdough
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
herbs & parmesan, hot honey, hearty marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

70 Union Square

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thunder Road

No reviews yet

Music Club and restaurant

Siam Ginger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mike & Patty's Union Square

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop
*Breakfast Sandwiches*
*Lunch Sandwiches*
*Pick-Up*
*Carry-Out*
*Best Breakfast*

BARRA

No reviews yet

Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston