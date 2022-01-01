Verbena BYOB

Go
We are an intimate 36 seat BYOB in the heart of Kennett Square's dining scene. Chef Scott Morozin artistically presents refined, composed New American cuisine with a French influence. Our menu changes daily depending on seasonality, freshness, and chef's creative spark. Dining with us is not just a meal, it's an experience.

Braised ChickPeas$12.00
Marinated Feta, pickled jalapeño, charred citrus vinaigrette
3 Course for $55 (please call restaurant after payment to specify order)$55.00
Mushroom Risotto$26.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Pickled Shallots
Green Salad$12.00
Red Leaf Lettuce , marinated feta, mustard vinaigrette , raisins, candied orange
House Ground Burger$14.00
House ground beef, Conabella Farms Cheddar, House sauce, caramelized onions and roasted mushrooms
Pork Ravioli for 2$60.00
Includes Ravioli and sauce, salad, and bread pudding for 2 adults
Linguine and Pesto$25.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Walnuts, Ramp Pesto , House Made linguine, finished with Fiddle creek dairy yogurt
Ribeye$35.00
Roesti Potato, white bean puree, roasted Brussels sprouts and ham
Stuffed Lancaster Peppers (Frozen)$22.00
(1 1/2 pounds) Lancaster bell peppers stuffed with pork, beef, and duck, jasmine rice , spiced tomato sauce
Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

102 East State Street

Kennett Square PA

Sunday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
