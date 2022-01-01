Go
Good Food Made from Scratch with Quality and Local Ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere.

103 Ocean st.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Local Greens$9.95
Simple with Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomatoes and Verbena's Balsamic Dressing. Add a protein!
Vegan Local Grilled Tofu$9.95
Sesame-Soy Marinated Heiwa Tofu with Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Vegan Chili-Lime Sauce. Totally Vegan!
The Special Breakfast$6.95
Carnitas Style Pork, Fried Egg, Cooper Sharp Cheese and Spicy Aioli on a Thomas' English Muffin
Catie's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
With Celery, Grapes and Apples. Contains a small amount of dairy
Brownie$2.50
Super dense and fudgy
Joe Chips$1.75
Choose Sea Salt, Jalepeno, Sweet Potato or Salt and Vinegar. Crunch em!
BBQ Pulled Pork$9.95
with Mango BBQ, Crunchy Cabbage and Light Lemon Mayo
Flattop Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Thinly Sliced and Cooked to Order on our Flat Top. with Green Apples, Cheddar Cheese and Curry Mayo
Oatie$2.00
The original Dried Cranberry, Apricot Oatmeal Cookie
Special Salad$9.95
Today's: Cara Cara Oranges and Local Greens with Goat's Cheese, Sesame- Sunflower Seed crunch, and Verbena's Balsamic
Location

South Portland ME

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
