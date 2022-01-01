Verbena Kitchen North Park
Fresh and beautifully curated restaurant in the heart of North Park featuring a local, sustainable, and seasonally driven menu from executive Chef Ronnie Schwandt. Verbena Kitchen has been featured in Eater, Modern Luxury and San Diego Magazine as a hot new restaurant and one of San Diego's finest cocktail bars! Make your reservation today or contact our Director of Events to reserve VK for a private event!
3043 University Ave
Popular Items
Location
San DIego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
