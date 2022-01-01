Go
Verde

Verde is dedicated to serving authentic, fresh, flavorful, Sonoran Mexican street food to Boulder and the surrounding area.

3070 28th St Ste B

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$6.00
Chips, Red Salsa, Piña Salsa
Nachos$9.50
Chips, Cheese, black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, sour cream
Chips & Fundido$7.00
Chips, Fundido, Red Salsa
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Chips, Guac, Red Salsa
Mission Burrito$13.00
Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Salsa, Sour cream,
2 Tacos$11.00
Classic Burrito$13.00
Choice of protein, cilantro rice, salsa, black or pinto beans, and your choice of upgrade
3 Tacos$13.50
Three for $13 Taco Platter!
Spicy Sprouts$8.50
Crispy Brussels sprouts, Verde spice, jalapeño crema, cotija
California Burrito$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4
Location

3070 28th St Ste B

Boulder CO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

