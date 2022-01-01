Go
640 Main St • $$

Avg 3.5 (153 reviews)

Popular Items

California Burrito$13.00
Choice of protein, Guacamole, Potatoes, Cheese, Salsa
Enchilada style, Queso Style, or pork green chile +$3, Chimichanga +$3, Chimi-Enchilada Style +$4
Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla, cheese, creamed corn and kale, choice of protein (chicken, carnitas or grilled veggies)
Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, Piña Salsa
Cauliflower Taco$5.50
Chopped cauliflower tossed in our morita salsa marinade, topped with cilantro, onion, and cotija.
California Taco$5.50
Carne asada, potatoes, salsa, cheese, guacamole.
Chips & Guacamole$10.80
Chips, Guac, and red salsa
Classic Burrito$13.00
Choice of protein, cilantro rice, salsa, black or pinto beans, and your choice of upgrade
Chicken Taco$5.50
Shredded chicken, Pico, Lettuce, Sour Cream, cheese-filled shell, Morita Salsa
Mission Burrito$13.00
Carne Asada, Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado
Carnitas Taco$5.50
Cilantro, onion, radish, salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

640 Main St

Louisville CO

SundayClosed
Monday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Huckleberry

No reviews yet

The Huckleberry cafe and bakery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in an atmosphere of fun, creative comfort. Our food is created to be contemporary comfort food- real food you recognize and love with a modern twist. We also have a full service bakery onsite, baking fresh pies, pastries, cookies, cakes and bread daily. Our fresh baked gluten-free bread is incredible.
Located in Historic Downtown Louisville, Colorado, The Huckleberry’s historic building dates back to 1894. Originally the town’s Post Office, our building has also served as a bank, a pharmacy, and two different restaurants. The building was also one of the places along the “prohibition tunnels”, dug by the miners to get from one saloon to another during the years of Prohibition.
At The Huckleberry there’s something for everyone!

Bittersweet Cafe & Confections

No reviews yet

At Bittersweet Café & Confections, we strive to bring to you the highest quality café products. A lot of care and consideration goes into our product line and you can trust what you encounter at Bittersweet will be fresh, well-made and flavorful.

It is with great pleasure that we invite you to visit Bittersweet Café & Confections to enjoy our fine Desserts and Pastries and world-class coffee and espresso drinks. We offer decadent Cakes, elegant Tarts, one of a kind Petit Pastries, Chocolate Macaroons, and a wide variety of decadent gluten-free dessert. For those who don’t have a sweet tooth,we offer more than just delicious desserts and pastries. Bittersweet also offers Breakfast Pastries, Breakfast Burritos, Breakfast Sandwiches, Paninis, Sandwishes, Salads and Soups. If it's a treat you're looking for, Bittersweet Café & Confections has the perfect treat for any occasion or no reason at all.

South Street Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Switch Pop-ups

No reviews yet

Switch offers a unique pop-up cocktail experience that changes four times a year.
- Miracle on Main Street
- äprāˈskē
- Tiki on Main Street
- Nightmare on Main Street
Hurry in before we SWITCH it up!

