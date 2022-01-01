Verde
Innovating Mexican cuisine while also maintaining authentic techniques and flavors, Verde’s driving force is our team’s dedication to a thoughtful and artistic guest experience.
-Executive Chef Connor Larson
1507 State St
Location
Bettendorf IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
