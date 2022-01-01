Go
Toast

Verde

Innovating Mexican cuisine while also maintaining authentic techniques and flavors, Verde’s driving force is our team’s dedication to a thoughtful and artistic guest experience.
-Executive Chef Connor Larson

1507 State St

No reviews yet

Location

1507 State St

Bettendorf IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Galena Brewing Co Moline Ale House

No reviews yet

13 Taps, Full Bar, Galena local Wines, Spirits and Popcorn.

Twin Span Brewing

No reviews yet

Give us a call to order via our friendly staff who would be happy to take your order.

Baked Beer & Bread Company

No reviews yet

Baked Beer & Bread Company features upscale comfort food & unique twists on southern favorites! Our down-home vibe is complimented by our in house bakery which bakes from scratch all of our buns, bread & desserts. We also have a thorough beer list & full bar!

Atomic Coffee Bar - Bettendorf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston