May 25th, 2022

6:30pm

Verdura Tapas & Wine Bar

Tickets $75

Menu:

First: Goat Cheese Mousse Canapé

Second: Baked Sole with Buttered Radishes

Third: Petite Bistro Filet with Mushroom Duxelles and Beurre Rouge

Fourth: Confit Duck Leg with Demi Glace and Brûlée Figs

Fifth: Milk & Dark Chocolate Layered Pudding with Toasted Coconut

Enjoy 5 courses paired with 5 french wines, along with an expert discussion on the wine