Go
Toast

Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine

Just as a snapshot pins down a favorite memory, Veritas’ SnapShot products express the flavor, aroma and essence of a particular moment in our kitchen.

15860 FOUNTAIN PLAZA DR

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$4.50
The Mr. Rogers Sandwich$12.50
Portabella, Roasted Squash, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Onion, Oven Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Goat Cheese and Sweet Onion Aioli on a Baguette
The Big Bird Salad$12.50
Fried Chicken, Prosciutto, Pickles, Lime Pickled Onions on a bed of Greens with Romesco Ranch Dressing
Cubano Salad$14.50
Braised Pork, Grilled Bacon, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Fontina on a bed of Greens with Bacon and Mustard Vinaigrette
Cutlery to go
Need a plastic fork? We won't include them unless you ask, but will be happy to give them to you for free if you just add it to your order
The Mr. Rogers Salad$12.50
Portabella, Roasted Squash, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Onion, Oven Dried Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Herb Goat Cheese on a bed of Greens with Green Goddess Dressing
The Big Bird Sandwich$12.50
Fried Chicken, Prosciutto, Romesco, Pickles, Lime Pickled Onions and Aioli on a Baguette
Apple Beet Slaw$4.50
Warm Potato Salad$4.50
Cubano Sandwich$14.50
Braised Pork, Grilled Bacon, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Fontina and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Baguette
See full menu

Location

15860 FOUNTAIN PLAZA DR

ELLISVILLE MO

Sunday9:50 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:50 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:50 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:50 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:50 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Corner Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

The Corner Pub & Grill Ellisville/Chesterfield located at 15824 Fountains Plaza Dr.

Mulligan's Grill

No reviews yet

Mulligan's Grill is a family owned and operated business that has been in Ellisville for over 25 years. Well known for serving up the best wings in St. Louis, Mulligan's Grill continues to thrive on its notion of family.
Mulligan’s is not about one individual person, but instead everyone as a whole. Employees, as well as customers, feel as if they are a part of a family when they walk into the door. The great people, food, and service continue to make Mulligan's the successful restaurant it is today.

Sarah's Cake Shop - Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!

The Donut Palace

No reviews yet

Donut Palace is family owned and operated serving hand crafted, made fresh daily donuts and brewed to order coffee!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston