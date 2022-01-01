Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine
Just as a snapshot pins down a favorite memory, Veritas’ SnapShot products express the flavor, aroma and essence of a particular moment in our kitchen.
15860 FOUNTAIN PLAZA DR
ELLISVILLE MO
|Sunday
|9:50 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:50 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:50 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:50 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:50 am - 10:30 pm
