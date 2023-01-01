Vermillion restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
R-Pizza - Vermillion
2 W Main St, Vermillion
|Popular items
|Buffalo》
|$0.00
classic hot sauce + garlic butter & seasonings
|Burger
|$9.43
6oz fresh beef [or veggie!] patty on a toasted bun +cheese, bacon, deluxe for 0.55 ea. +gluten-free bun for 1.10
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.65
4 pieces of garlic toast topped with melty mozzarella - with side of marinara
Fayuca
928 E Cherry Street, Vermillion
|Popular items
|Chips
|$0.00
Sides
|Queso
|$0.00
Sides
|Churro
|$1.99
Churro
Agua Fresh - Vermillion
1110 East Cherry Street, Vermillion