Vermont Pub & Brewery
VPB is Vermont's original craft brewpub and a premier local experience founded by the late, renowned craft-brewing pioneer and author Greg Noonan in 1988. We are the longest running craft brewery in Vermont, serving a full menu and brewing over 80 styles of beer each year thanks to our small 14 barrel brewhouse.
Popular Items
Location
144 College St
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
