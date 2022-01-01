Go
Toast

Vermont Pub & Brewery

VPB is Vermont's original craft brewpub and a premier local experience founded by the late, renowned craft-brewing pioneer and author Greg Noonan in 1988. We are the longest running craft brewery in Vermont, serving a full menu and brewing over 80 styles of beer each year thanks to our small 14 barrel brewhouse.

144 College St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Maple BBQ Burger$14.50
1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with Cabot cheddar, 2 house made onion rings, VT maple BBQ, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Sub sweet potato fries $1.50. Sub gluten free bun $2.00.
Spicy Jalapeno Burger$14.50
1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with Cabot cheddar, jalapeno, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of chipotle aioli, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.
Fish & Chips$17.50
House beer battered fish, brew fries, slaw, tartar
Poutine$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
Fried Pickle Wedges$8.00
Served with creamy horseradish sauce
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce!
VPB Rolli$12.00
A wrap with black bean burger, jack cheese, spicy sweet & sour, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.
VPB Burger$11.50
1/3lb La Platte River Farms local Angus Ground Beef with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with brew fries or a small mixed green salad. Substitute sweet potato fries $1.50. Substitute gluten free bun $2.00.
Burly Mac & Cheese$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
Chocolate Brownie$5.00
See full menu

Location

144 College St

Burlington VT

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Gordo Creamy Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pascolo Ristorante

No reviews yet

HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.

THORN + ROOTS

No reviews yet

JUICE BAR. KINDA. SMOOTHIE BAR. OK. AVOCADO BAR. WHAT?! FROM LIP-SMACKING SMOOTHIES AND JUICES TO KILLER AÇAI BOWLS AND ‘HOLY CRAP THIS IS AWESOME’ AVOCADO TOASTS AND POWER BOWLS, YOU’LL BE JAZZED OVER OUR LOCALLY-SOURCED AND ORGANIC MENU.

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

No reviews yet

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
163 Cherry Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 399-2121

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston