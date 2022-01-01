Vernon Hills restaurants you'll love

Vernon Hills restaurants
Toast
  • Vernon Hills

Vernon Hills's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Vernon Hills restaurants

Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

1240 E. US Highway 45, Vernon Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big Salsa Street Burrito$11.99
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sautéed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, chipotle back beans and our signature salsa.
Chicken Carnitas$3.75
pollo en carnitas, with pico de gallo, queso fresco and sour cream drizzle.
Chicken Tinga$3.75
pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.
A H Management Group image

 

A H Management Group

11 E Hawthorne Parkway, Vernon Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries / Side$1.25
Home Style Meal$5.35
Grilled Cheese$2.75
Bella Famiglia image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bella Famiglia

277, Evergreen dr, Vernon Hills

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Cheese$8.90
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano
Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
12" Cheese$10.90
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano
Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
18" Cheese$17.90
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano
Option to add any toppings for whole or half pizza.
Real Urban BBQ image

 

Real Urban BBQ

1260 S. Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket$17.99
Pulled Pork with 2 Sides
Mac & Cheese
From Aisha’s Kitchen image

 

From Aisha’s Kitchen

905 Hawthorn Ctr, Vernon Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

925 N Milwaukee, Vernon Hills

Avg 4.7 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

BluFish Sushi Vernon Hills

700 N Milwaukee Ave Suite 128, Vernon Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried dumplings, citrus soy sauce, scallions, togarashi, choice of pork or vegetable
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
chopped spicy tuna, spicy mayo
California Roll$8.00
snow crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Restaurant banner

 

Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Company - Vernon Hills

913 N Milwaukee Ave. #100, Vernon Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bearology

555 E Townline Road Suite 27, Vernon Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
