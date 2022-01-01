Scallops in Vernon Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vernon Hills restaurants that serve scallops

No Manches- Vernon Hills

1240 U.S. 45, Vernon Hills

TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Ni Valentina Ocupa Scallops$15.00
BluFish Sushi Vernon Hills - 700 N Milwaukee Ave Suite 128

700 N Milwaukee Ave Suite 128, Vernon Hills

Takeout
U10 Scallop (Full)$27.00
Broiled U10 scallop, garlic herb oil, vegetable, tomato basil sauce
Spicy Fresh Scallop Roll$12.00
fresh spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
cooked spicy scallop, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
