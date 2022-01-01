Vernon's Cafe

IRON MANN GRILLE

No reviews yet

Small Batch Cooking.... HUGE Flavor!! Sourcing Local, Fresh Products To Offer You The Freshest, Highest Quality Ingredients. Try One Of Our Signature Hand Pressed "Stuft" Burgers Crafted With Local Angus Beef or Hand Breaded TO ORDER Chicken Tenders With One Of Our House Made Sauces For Dipping!! House Made Mac Salad OR Hot N Crispy Waffle Fries? The Choice Is Yours!!



Iron Mann Grille Takes Pride In Utilizing Bio-Degradable Materials Whenever Possible, From Our Trash Bags To Our Packaging In Order To Reduce Our Carbon Footprint.

We Look Forward To Serving You And Thank You For Your Support!!

