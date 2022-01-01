Vernon's Cafe

Go
Vernon's Café, an Italian restaurant and lounge, is located in Niles Ohio. We specialize in Italian cuisine, but also offer an array of American specialties.

720 Youngstown Warren Rd Ste B • $$

Avg 4.6 (1021 reviews)

Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
12" Round Pizza$12.00
Bruschetta$6.50
Sesame Chicken Bowl$14.00
720 Youngstown Warren Rd Ste B

Niles OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Small Batch Cooking.... HUGE Flavor!! Sourcing Local, Fresh Products To Offer You The Freshest, Highest Quality Ingredients. Try One Of Our Signature Hand Pressed "Stuft" Burgers Crafted With Local Angus Beef or Hand Breaded TO ORDER Chicken Tenders With One Of Our House Made Sauces For Dipping!! House Made Mac Salad OR Hot N Crispy Waffle Fries? The Choice Is Yours!!

Iron Mann Grille Takes Pride In Utilizing Bio-Degradable Materials Whenever Possible, From Our Trash Bags To Our Packaging In Order To Reduce Our Carbon Footprint.
We Look Forward To Serving You And Thank You For Your Support!!

Craft Food & Craft Brew

