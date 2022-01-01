Vero Beach restaurants you'll love

Vero Beach restaurants
Toast
  Vero Beach

Must-try Vero Beach restaurants

American Icon Brewery image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

American Icon Brewery

1133 19th Place, Vero Beach

Avg 4.2 (1460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Corn Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with homemade nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado crema and topped off with spicy cotija cheese.
* Add Lime Grilled Chicken +$4
Coconut Shrimp$13.00
8 Coconut shrimp fried crispy and served with Thai chili sauce.
Wings$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
More about American Icon Brewery
Phatz image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Phatz

1555 US 1, Vero Beach

Avg 4.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Salad$13.00
Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, and 6 Shrimp
Chicken Tender Salad$12.00
Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, and 2 Tenders
Garbage Fries$10.00
More about Phatz
Scampi Grill image

SEAFOOD

Scampi Grill

815 20th St, Vero Beach

Avg 4.4 (848 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Francese$26.95
Sauteed w/ EVOO/ Fresh Herbs/ White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce/ Served w/ Angel Hair
Blueberry & Apple Salad$10.00
Baby Mix Greens/ Sundried Blueberries/ Apples/ Candied Walnuts/ Blue Cheese/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh Cut Romaine/ Imported Cheese/ Grilled Red Onions/ Seasoned Croutons/ House Made Caesar Dressing
More about Scampi Grill
Pizzoodles image

PIZZA

Pizzoodles

56 Royal Palm Pt, Vero Beach

Avg 4 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Pizza$23.95
onions, roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, *eggplant, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano
* eggplant is not gluten free
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
garlic knots, oil, garlic, parmesan cheese
Half 1
When in this option pick your Half 1 pizza, hit the done button twice and then pick your Half 2 pizza, hit the done button twice.
More about Pizzoodles
Ryder's - Vero Beach image

 

Ryder's - Vero Beach

3106 Cardinal Drive, Vero Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ROAST BEEF$12.95
house roast beef, cheddar, watercress, horseradish mayo, served on a soft potato bun
CREAMY COLESLAW$1.95
N/A
More about Ryder's - Vero Beach
Filthy’s Cocktails + Beer image

PIZZA

Filthy’s Cocktails + Beer

1238 16TH ST, VERO BEACH

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
More about Filthy’s Cocktails + Beer
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Taverna

1555 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pita$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
Famous Gyro Sandwich$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Gyro Platter$13.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
More about Spiro's Taverna
Grit Scratch Kitchen image

 

Grit Scratch Kitchen

777 37th Street Suite A 100, Vero Beach

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT$10.00
Six slices of applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce and your choice of bread, served with fresh cut french fries
Big Chick$11.00
House breaded Chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato served with fresh cut fries
Creme' Brule French Toast$11.00
Fresh Raspberries, powdered sugar, mint and two slices of bacon served with home fries or grits
More about Grit Scratch Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Pepper & Salt BBQ

308 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Pepper & Salt BBQ

