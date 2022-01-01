Vero Beach restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
American Icon Brewery
1133 19th Place, Vero Beach
|Street Corn Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with homemade nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado crema and topped off with spicy cotija cheese.
* Add Lime Grilled Chicken +$4
|Coconut Shrimp
|$13.00
8 Coconut shrimp fried crispy and served with Thai chili sauce.
|Wings
|$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Phatz
1555 US 1, Vero Beach
|Shrimp Salad
|$13.00
Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, and 6 Shrimp
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.00
Includes Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, and 2 Tenders
|Garbage Fries
|$10.00
SEAFOOD
Scampi Grill
815 20th St, Vero Beach
|Chicken Francese
|$26.95
Sauteed w/ EVOO/ Fresh Herbs/ White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce/ Served w/ Angel Hair
|Blueberry & Apple Salad
|$10.00
Baby Mix Greens/ Sundried Blueberries/ Apples/ Candied Walnuts/ Blue Cheese/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Cut Romaine/ Imported Cheese/ Grilled Red Onions/ Seasoned Croutons/ House Made Caesar Dressing
PIZZA
Pizzoodles
56 Royal Palm Pt, Vero Beach
|Veggie Pizza
|$23.95
onions, roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, *eggplant, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, oregano
* eggplant is not gluten free
|6 Garlic Knots
|$4.00
garlic knots, oil, garlic, parmesan cheese
|Half 1
When in this option pick your Half 1 pizza, hit the done button twice and then pick your Half 2 pizza, hit the done button twice.
Ryder's - Vero Beach
3106 Cardinal Drive, Vero Beach
|ROAST BEEF
|$12.95
house roast beef, cheddar, watercress, horseradish mayo, served on a soft potato bun
|CREAMY COLESLAW
|$1.95
N/A
FRENCH FRIES
Spiro's Taverna
1555 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach
|Chicken Pita
|$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
|Famous Gyro Sandwich
|$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
|Gyro Platter
|$13.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Grit Scratch Kitchen
777 37th Street Suite A 100, Vero Beach
|BLT
|$10.00
Six slices of applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce and your choice of bread, served with fresh cut french fries
|Big Chick
|$11.00
House breaded Chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato served with fresh cut fries
|Creme' Brule French Toast
|$11.00
Fresh Raspberries, powdered sugar, mint and two slices of bacon served with home fries or grits
Pepper & Salt BBQ
308 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero Beach