Vero Beach American restaurants you'll love

American Icon Brewery
1133 19th Place, Vero Beach
|Popular items
|Street Corn Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with homemade nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado crema and topped off with spicy cotija cheese.
* Add Lime Grilled Chicken +$4
|Coconut Shrimp
|$13.00
8 Coconut shrimp fried crispy and served with Thai chili sauce.
|Wings
|$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
FRENCH FRIES
Spiro's Taverna
1555 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Pita
|$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
|Famous Gyro Sandwich
|$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
|Gyro Platter
|$13.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Grit Scratch Kitchen
777 37th Street Suite A 100, Vero Beach
|Popular items
|BLT
|$10.00
Six slices of applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce and your choice of bread, served with fresh cut french fries
|Big Chick
|$11.00
House breaded Chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato served with fresh cut fries
|Creme' Brule French Toast
|$11.00
Fresh Raspberries, powdered sugar, mint and two slices of bacon served with home fries or grits