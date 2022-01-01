Vero Beach American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Vero Beach

American Icon Brewery image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

American Icon Brewery

1133 19th Place, Vero Beach

Avg 4.2 (1460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Corn Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with homemade nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado crema and topped off with spicy cotija cheese.
* Add Lime Grilled Chicken +$4
Coconut Shrimp$13.00
8 Coconut shrimp fried crispy and served with Thai chili sauce.
Wings$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
More about American Icon Brewery
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Taverna

1555 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pita$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
Famous Gyro Sandwich$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Gyro Platter$13.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
More about Spiro's Taverna
Grit Scratch Kitchen image

 

Grit Scratch Kitchen

777 37th Street Suite A 100, Vero Beach

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT$10.00
Six slices of applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and lettuce and your choice of bread, served with fresh cut french fries
Big Chick$11.00
House breaded Chicken, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato served with fresh cut fries
Creme' Brule French Toast$11.00
Fresh Raspberries, powdered sugar, mint and two slices of bacon served with home fries or grits
More about Grit Scratch Kitchen

