Chicken sandwiches in Vero Beach

Vero Beach restaurants
Vero Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

American Icon Brewery

1133 19th Place, Vero Beach

Avg 4.2 (1460 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken breast tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato, served on a Brioche bun.
* Crispy or Grilled, your choice! Other sauce options are available.
More about American Icon Brewery
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Phatz

1555 US 1, Vero Beach

Avg 4.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.00
More about Phatz
Station 49 Pizza

1802 Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
w. house made chili aoli, lettuce, tomato, + pickle on a brioche bun w. truffle-parmigiana fries
More about Station 49 Pizza
FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Taverna

1555 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.95
More about Spiro's Taverna

