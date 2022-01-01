Mahi mahi in Vero Beach
Vero Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about American Icon Brewery
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
American Icon Brewery
1133 19th Place, Vero Beach
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
|Mahi Sandwich
|$15.00
A blackened Mahi filet cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and topped with rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun.
Choose either Grilled, Blackened, or Fired