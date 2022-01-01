Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Vero Beach

Vero Beach restaurants
Vero Beach restaurants that serve pies

Station 49 Pizza

1802 Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad Pie 9"$12.50
tomato, arugula, red onion, black olives, parmesan cheese + balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Pie$15.50
broccoli, spinach, mushroom, tomato, charred red onion + marinated peppers over san marzano tomato sauce + grande mozzarella cheese
Arugula Salad Pie$15.50
tomato, arugula, red onion, black olives, parmesan cheese + balsamic vinaigrette
More about Station 49 Pizza
FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Taverna

1555 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie$9.95
Spinach Pie Platter$16.95
More about Spiro's Taverna

