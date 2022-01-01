Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Vero Beach

Vero Beach restaurants
Vero Beach restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

American Icon Brewery

1133 19th Place, Vero Beach

Avg 4.2 (1460 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
Three homemade Mojo marinated pork tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with Maui sauce, and grilled pineapple mango salsa.
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Phatz

1555 US 1, Vero Beach

Avg 4.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Chicken Tacos$13.00
