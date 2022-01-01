Tacos in Vero Beach
Vero Beach restaurants that serve tacos
American Icon Brewery
1133 19th Place, Vero Beach
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
Three homemade Mojo marinated pork tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with Maui sauce, and grilled pineapple mango salsa.
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo