White pizza in Vero Beach
Vero Beach restaurants that serve white pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
American Icon Brewery
1133 19th Place, Vero Beach
|White Pizza
|$14.00
Hand tossed and topped with seasoned ricotta, roasted garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, and topped with balsamic reduction
Station 49 Pizza
1802 Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach
|White Truffle Bianchi Pizza
|$18.00
ricotta cheese, mushroom, white truffle oil
|White Truffle Bianchi Pizza 9"
|$12.50
ricotta cheese, mushroom, white truffle oil