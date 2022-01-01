Go
VERO

In the Heart of Rino,
Wood Fired Pizza like it was made to be served, located inside Denver's own, DENVER CENTRAL MARKET.
Italian inspired Pastas, with an Italian market for your Milano meal needs!

2669 Larimer Street

Popular Items

Prosciutto E Funghi$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, sautéed oyster mushrooms, grana
Bucatini Diavola$16.00
Spicy soppressata, cremini mushrooms, cream reduction, red pepper flakes, grana
Margherita$13.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
Cheese$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, grana (same size)
Diavola$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy soppressata, oregano, grana
Gnocchi al Telefono$16.00
Ricotta gnocchi, tomato sugo, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
Bellisimo Ranch$1.00
Agrodolce$18.00
White onion, roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella, smoked prosciutto, grana, arugula, white balsamic glaze
Orecchiette$15.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
Salsiccia e Funghi$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, hot Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, grana
Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
