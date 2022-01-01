Go
Verona Diner

Come in and enjoy!!

676 Bloomfield Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)

Popular Items

Belgian Waffle$7.95
Farmer's Omelet$11.95
Tomato, mushrooms, onions & peppers. Served with home fries & toast.
Fountain Drinks$2.85
Gyro$12.95
Beef gyro, tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a grilled pita. Served with French fries.
Eggs$6.45
Served with home fries & toast.
Chicken Fingers Kids$8.25
Served with French fries.
Hamburger$7.95
Cobb Salad$15.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese & blue cheese dressing.
Grilled Cheese Kids$7.95
Served with French fries.
Smoke House$14.45
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with waffle fries.
676 Bloomfield Ave

Verona NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
