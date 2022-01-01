Go
Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave

Popular Items

Sliders$10.75
(3) Mini beef burgers, American cheese pickles, served with signature house sauce
V.I. Burger$13.00
Vermont Cheddar, bacon & onion ring
Plain$5.75
Americana$13.00
Cheddar & American cheese, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato & house sauce
California Grilled Chicken$12.75
Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, guacamole & bacon
Fajita Bowl$17.00
Avocado, vegetable rice, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, sauteed pepers & onions with lime crema
House Burger$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, raw onion & house sauce
Kid Chicken Tenders$8.00
Chicken Wings$13.75
Buffalo, BBQ or Thai style. Served with carrots & celery. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch
Hot Pretzel$6.75
Served with spicy mustard & cheese sauce
Location

Verona NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
