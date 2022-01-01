Verona restaurants you'll love
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
|Classic
|$13.00
Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|Wings
|$13.00
|Ribeye Cheese Steak
|$13.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers served with a side of honey mustard. Select "Make it a Platter" to add fries and side coleslaw.
|Thursday Family Meal
|$32.99
Fundraiser Thursday: February 3rd
Supporting Verona High School Field Hockey
Rigatoni Italiano, served with salad & bread. $32.99 (Rigatoni with sausage, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and spinach in garlic sauce white wine sauce)
|Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss Sloppy
Triple decker sandwich with coleslaw, Russian dressing and mustard on rye bread garnished with a tooth-picked olive
Bloom - NJ
648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Cripsy Chicken Wings 6 pieces
|$13.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt and pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
|Pork Belly
|$29.00
Slow cooked pork belly with a jalapeno miso glaze, couscous, and sauteed broccoli rabe
|Crispy Chicken Wings 12 pieces
|$25.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt & pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cheesesteaks & Shakes
308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Grilled chicken with whiz, peppers, and onions.
|Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.
|Famous Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.
Verona Diner
676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Mickey Mouse Pancake
|$3.95
Served with strawberries & blueberries.
|Eggs
|$5.95
Served with home fries & toast.
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese & blue cheese dressing.
Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona