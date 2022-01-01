Verona restaurants you'll love

Verona restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Verona

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwiches
French
Korean
Main pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$13.00
Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Wings$13.00
Ribeye Cheese Steak$13.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Lakeside Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers served with a side of honey mustard. Select "Make it a Platter" to add fries and side coleslaw.
Thursday Family Meal$32.99
Fundraiser Thursday: February 3rd
Supporting Verona High School Field Hockey
Rigatoni Italiano, served with salad & bread. $32.99 (Rigatoni with sausage, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and spinach in garlic sauce white wine sauce)
Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss Sloppy
Triple decker sandwich with coleslaw, Russian dressing and mustard on rye bread garnished with a tooth-picked olive
More about Lakeside Deli
Bloom - NJ image

 

Bloom - NJ

648 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cripsy Chicken Wings 6 pieces$13.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt and pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
Pork Belly$29.00
Slow cooked pork belly with a jalapeno miso glaze, couscous, and sauteed broccoli rabe
Crispy Chicken Wings 12 pieces$25.00
Organic chicken wings
choice of salt & pepper, soy garlic or sweet & spicy
More about Bloom - NJ
Cheesesteaks & Shakes image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.95
Grilled chicken with whiz, peppers, and onions.
Famous Italian Philly Cheesesteak$10.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with provolone, hot cherry peppers, and onions.
Famous Philly Cheesesteak$13.95
Freshly sliced rib-eye with whiz, peppers and onions.
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes
Verona Diner image

 

Verona Diner

676 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mickey Mouse Pancake$3.95
Served with strawberries & blueberries.
Eggs$5.95
Served with home fries & toast.
Cobb Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese & blue cheese dressing.
More about Verona Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Verona Inn

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

