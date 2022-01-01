Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
More about Lakeside Deli
Cheesesteaks & Shakes image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cheesesteaks & Shakes

308 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Burger$10.95
Mozzarella, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce.
Please note our burgers are made fresh to order and contain a half pound of freshly ground Choice Agnus rib-eye. Please allow us additional time to prepare.
More about Cheesesteaks & Shakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Chili

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Pancakes

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston